Ram Mandir inauguration: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Ayodhya for pran pratishtha event

Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Ayodhya for the Ram temple to participate in the 'grand pran pratishta' ceremony, scheduled today. PM Modi has been following a sequence of rigorous 11-day religious rituals in preparation for the consecration ceremony. He is expected to deliver a speech to the assembled crowd during the event.

PM Modi is expected to reach the mandir premises between 11 and 12 pm and take a tour of the temple. The main 'pran pratishtha' ceremony will take place between 12.05 pm and 1 pm, with PM Modi presiding over the rituals during this time. A specific 84-second special 'muhurt' has been earmarked for the core moment of the consecration.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has arrived at Ram Temple in Ayodhya to participate in the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla. He will be present inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple with PM Modi.

Following the ceremony, PM Modi is expected to address the gathering at the venue. His visit also includes a stop at Kuber ka Tila after the event.

Megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, actor couples Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, industrialists Sunil Bharti Mittal and Anil Ambani, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and ace shuttler Saina Nehwal are among the many celebrities who have reached Ayodhya for the event.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple all set for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony today. pic.twitter.com/bxIiLVCK87 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

The opening of the Ram temple has been become a big political event for now. While various leaders of the BJP and RSS are playing key roles in organising the event, most Opposition parties, such as the Congress, Left, Trinamool Congress, and the Samajwadi Party are ignoring the event. These parties have accused the BJP of using religion for political gain in an election year.

In response, the BJP has criticised those who declined the invitation, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the Congress. The BJP has labeled these parties as anti-Hindu and stated that they will face consequences from the people in the upcoming elections.

