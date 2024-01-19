Ram Mandir opening: Reliance Industries declares holiday for all its offices on Jan 22

Reliance Industries on Friday announced that it will observe a company-wide holiday across all its offices on January 22 to mark the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The significance of this event has prompted several state governments to declare a public holiday, allowing employees to partake in the celebrations. The Central government has also announced that public sector banks will be closed for half the day.

Earlier today, Maharashtra government announced that it has decided to declare a state holiday on January 22 to mark the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

This move by Reliance Industries follows a similar decision by the Indian government to declare a half-day holiday for all central government offices on January 22. Several other states and private companies have also announced holidays to facilitate employee participation in the festivities.

The announcement by Reliance came after it earlier reported a 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 19,641 crore for the December quarter as compared with Rs 17,706 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government declared that Monday (January 22) will be a stock market holiday due to the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and a full trading session will be held on Saturday (January 20), according to the National Stock Exchange spokesperson.

The inauguration ceremony, which is slated on January 22, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as seers, dignitaries, celebrities, and families of labourers who helped build the Ram Mandir. The ongoing preparations at Ayodhya include festivities, which began on January 16 with the installation of the Ram Lalla idol inside the sanctum sanctorum.

