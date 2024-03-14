Ram Nath Kovind-led panel submits report on One Nation One Election to President

The High-Level Committee on simultaneous elections, chaired by Former President Ram Nath Kovind, on Thursday submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu. India Today reported that the high-level committee recommended the central government must develop a legally tenable mechanism to restore the cycle of simultaneous elections.

The panel has recommended a three-tier simultaneous election for panchayats, assembly, and Parliament. In the case of a hung assembly, the panel has recommended fresh elections and a curtailed term.

The committee has recommended the introduction of Article 324A for enabling simultaneous elections in panchayats and municipalities with the general elections of the House of the People and the State Legislative Assemblies.

The Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections must be held simultaneously, and within 100 days of their completion, municipality and panchayat polls should be conducted, the panel has suggested.

The report comprises 18,626 pages, and is an outcome of extensive consultations with stakeholders, experts, and research work over 191 days, since its constitution on 2nd September 2023.

(With inputs from Kanu Sarda)