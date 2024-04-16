Ram Navami 2024 in Ayodhya: Celebrating birth of Lord Ram in his birthplace, here’s all you need to know

This year's Ram Navami in Ayodhya holds immense significance. Celebrated on April 17, it marks not only the birth anniversary of Lord Rama but also the first Ram Navami after the inauguration of the highly anticipated Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on January 23.

The birthplace of Lord Rama, Ayodhya, is abuzz with preparations for a grand celebration. The Uttar Pradesh government, along with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust managing the temple, is ensuring a festive extravaganza for devotees across India.

Ram Navami, falling on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, is a day of immense devotion. Devotees across the country observe fasts, recite the Ramayana, and offer prayers to Lord Rama, Sita Mata, Lakshmana, Hanuman, and other revered figures from the epic. In Ayodhya, this day takes on a special character. Elaborate decorations will adorn the city, with religious processions, chanting of hymns, and devotional programs filling the air.

Preparations are in full swing to ensure that sunlight directly illuminates Lord Ram's idol during his 'Surya Abhishek' around noon on April 17. Tight security measures are in place in Ayodhya Dham, with many police personnel deployed since the start of the Ram Navami Mela on April 9. Security will remain tight until Ram Navami on April 17, with an expected attendance of about 25 lakh devotees.

Furthermore, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has dressed the Ram Lalla idol in unique hand-woven khadi cotton garments adorned with real silver and gold khadi hand block prints, inspired by Vaishnav Chinha. Additionally, the Devraha Hans Baba Trust will send 1,11,111 kilograms of laddoos to the Ram temple in Ayodhya as prasad.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust anticipates a record number of devotees visiting the temple on Ram Navami. To accommodate the anticipated crowd, Darshan timings have been extended. Devotees can pay their respects from the auspicious Brahma Muhurta at 3:30 am until 11:00 pm, with a brief closure during the four Bhog offerings.

Adding to the unique character of this year's celebration, the temple trust will be offering a special Bhog Prasad to Lord Rama. This elaborate offering will consist of 56 different delicacies, signifying the abundance and devotion of the devotees.

Prasar Bharati is set to live broadcast the Ram Navami celebrations at the Ram Temple through LED screens within the Ayodhya Nagar Nigam boundaries. Efforts are underway to extend this coverage to neighboring markets as well. Prasad Bharati aims to set up these screens in at least 100 locations, ensuring that the festivities reach a broader audience.

The spirit of Ram Navami permeates the entire city of Ayodhya. Local markets are brimming with flowers, sweets, and religious items. Residents are actively involved in the preparations, ensuring a warm welcome to visitors. Special cultural programs, lectures, and charity events are also planned, making Ram Navami a week-long celebration of faith and community.