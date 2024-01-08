Ram temple inauguration: Ayodhya surpasses Goa, Himachal for investment, real estate queries; property rates soar

Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration: There has been an unparalleled increase in inquiries for land or apartments around Ayodhya from the National Capital Region (NCR). Multiple real estate agents have confirmed that 90 per cent of all outstation inquiries are about land, plot or flat around Ayodhya, making it the most sought-after location for real estate investment in India.

Despite the regular influx of devotees every year, the construction of Ram Mandir and the anticipated grand inauguration ceremony have boosted the local tourism industry. The property rates have soared by more than 100 per cent in the past year.

KK Sharma, a Noida based real estate agent, states that Ayodhya now surpasses Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and other popular tourist destinations in terms of property queries. He attributes this surge to the ongoing construction of the Ram Mandir, which has put Ayodhya on the country's tourism map. Sharma reports that over 90 per cent of all outstation property inquiries are now exclusively for Ayodhya, a shift from the previous trend of seeking investment in places like Goa, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

This trend has also sparked interest among real estate developers. An increase in demand for flats in Ayodhya has been observed, especially from residents of high-rise apartments who are looking to invest in similar living standards. Ujjwal Mishra, co-founder of Blue House Consulting, confirms that realtors are also considering projects in Ayodhya due to this growing interest.

The Ram temple complex has been built in the traditional Nagara style, and will be 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width and 161 feet in height. Each floor of the temple will be 20 feet high and have 392 pillars and 44 gates. The Ayodhya Ram mandir will be inaugurated on January 22.

Over 7,000 people have been invited by the temple trust, including cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and billionaire industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event too. Invitations have been sent to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

While some of the guests have already received the cards, which are being hand-delivered. The trust has also invited 4,000 seers from across the country and 50 guests from foreign countries, who are also expected to receive the cards in-person.

Invitation cards have been printed in both Hindi and English, and each set carries the main invitation card, the "Pran Pratishtha" programme card and a booklet on the journey of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and people who played a part in it, directly or indirectly. The invitation card has an imposing image of the temple and also Lord Ram.

Also read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir trust shares stunning pics of the temple complex at night time; check pictures here

Also read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Details of Ram Lalla's darshan, aarti timings and more