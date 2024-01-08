Ayodhya Ram Mandir trust shares stunning pics of the temple complex at night time; check pictures here

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, a trust constituted for the construction and management of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, on Monday shared pictures of the Ram Temple during the night time.

The trust shared the pictures of the sculpture of Jatayu, the temple entrance as well as glimpses from inside the temple. Jatayu is a significant character in the Hindu epic Ramayana as it was the eagle that lost its life while trying to save Sita from the clutches of demon king Ravana.

The preparations for the opulent inauguration of the Ram Mandir and the consecration ceremony on January 22 have entered the final stage. Vedic scholars will perform the consecration ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

On January 22, Lord Rama will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple between 12:15 pm-12:45 pm. There is the childhood form of Lord Rama in the form of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla in the main sanctum sanctorum as of now. There will be Shri Ram Darbar on the first floor of the temple complex.

Not only Lord Rama, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir complex also has proposed temples dedicated to deities like Mata Shabari, Mata Annapurana, Pawan Putra Hanuman, Maharishi Agastya, Maharishi Valmiki, Maharishi Vishwamitra and Nishad Raj as well as the revered consort of Devi Ahilya.

The trust also shared images of other scupltures of Lord Hanumana, Lord Garuda, an elephant and a lion installed at the entrance gate of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir during the night time on its Instagram handle. The sculptures have been made using pink sandstone sourced from Rajasthan's Bansi Paharpur village.

Ram Mandir complex temples, amenities

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir has been designed in the traditional Nagara style and has a length of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet and a height of 161 feet. The Mandir is a three-storeyed complex with each floor being 20 feet tall. It also has a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors apart from 5 mandapas or halls.

These halls are Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prarthna and Kirtan Mandap, as per the trust. The Mandir is surrounded by a rectangular compound wall with a length of 732 metres and a width of 14 feet.

There are four mandirs or temples at the four corners of the temple's compound-- dedicated to Surya Dev, Devi Bhagwati, Ganesh Bhagwan and Bhagwan Shiv. There is also a temple dedicated to Mata Annapurna in the northern side and a temple dedicated to Lord Hanumana in the southern arm. Iron has not been used anywhere in the construction of the temple, according to the temple.

The entry inside the temple is through the Singh Dwar on the east and there is arrangement for ramps and lifts for elderly and differently-abled. The Mandir complex will also have a separate block with bathing area, washrooms, wash basin, open taps, etc.

