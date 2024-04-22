Ranveer Singh files FIR after deepfake video criticising PM Modi goes viral

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has filed a police complaint with the Mumbai Cyber Crime Cell against a deepfake video that has been circulating widely on social media platforms. The video, which appears highly realistic, features Singh purportedly voicing strong political opinions.

Singh, known for his flamboyant on-screen persona and aversion to public controversy, has condemned the video as "a complete fabrication." In a statement released through his legal team, Singh said, “Yes, we have filed the police complaint and an FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Ranveer Singh.”

The video, which reportedly shows Singh endorsing a particular political party, has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and confusion among fans and the general public. Deepfakes, which use artificial intelligence to create realistic and often misleading videos, pose a growing threat to celebrities and public figures alike.

The video, an interview given by Ranveer Singh to the news agency ANI during his visit to Varanasi, is authentic. However, the audio was manipulated using an AI-enabled tool. In the deepfake, Ranveer Singh was depicted criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding unemployment and inflation. The altered video ended with a message encouraging people to vote for the Congress party.

"Deepfake se bacho doston (Friends, beware of deepfakes)," he had earlier posted on Instagram after the deepfake went viral.

This is not the first time a Bollywood celebrity has been targeted by deepfakes. In recent months, several other prominent actors have had their likenesses used in fabricated videos promoting various products or ideologies. However, Singh's case is significant due to the high profile nature of the video and the potential for political manipulation.

The Mumbai Cyber Crime Cell has confirmed receiving Singh's complaint and is currently investigating the matter. Deepfakes are a relatively new phenomenon, and legal frameworks to address their creation and distribution are still evolving.

Before this incident, a deepfake video featuring actor Aamir Khan endorsing a political party had circulated widely on social media.

"We want to clarify that Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections," Khan's spokesperson had clarified in a statement.

Deepfakes are becoming more common in elections around the world, with instances observed in countries like the US, Pakistan, and Indonesia.