Ranya Rao case: ED, DRI further probes actor who made 45 single-day trips to Dubai

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have been probing the involvement of Kannada actor Ranya Rao who was arrested 15 days ago with over 14 kg of gold at the Bengaluru airport in gold smuggling.

Authorities discovered a pattern of frequent international travel, suspicious financial transactions, and links to a hawala network, intensifying the probe into her smuggling operations. Ranya's stepfather, Ramachandra Rao, a senior DGP-rank officer, has also been questioned by police regarding his possible involvement in facilitating the smuggling network.

Authorities have noted that Ranya Rao made 52 trips to Dubai from 2023 to 2025, with 45 being single-day round trips. In early 2025, she made 27 visits, frequently traveling through Bengaluru, Goa, and Mumbai, raising suspicions of her involvement in a smuggling syndicate.

The DRI presented evidence in court of Rao and her friend Tarun Raju making 26 trips to Dubai, following a pattern of leaving in the morning and returning by evening, which aroused suspicion. In 2023, Rao registered Vira Diamonds Trading in Dubai, allegedly as a front for money laundering, with Tarun Raju as her partner. She also founded Bio Enho India in Bengaluru in 2022, later renaming it Xiroda India.

These ventures, along with her financial activities, are being scrutinised as officials suspect funds were diverted to unidentified sources linked to gold smuggling. Investigators believe her business ventures may have been used to legitimise illicit wealth.

Businessman and actor Tarun Raju, also known as Virat Konduru, is a key focus of the ED's investigation. He is believed to have facilitated gold purchases in Dubai and handled hawala transactions. The DRI has found evidence of illegal money transfers linked to gold purchases, suggesting a larger smuggling network.

Raju, arrested and named the second accused, is in judicial custody for 15 days. His bail hearing was held on Tuesday, with his legal team arguing lack of independent charges against him, while the DRI highlighted his travel history as a flight risk.

Ranya Rao's husband, Jatin Hukkeri, and stepfather, Ramachandra Rao, are also under investigation. Hukkeri, seeking protection from arrest, claims they have lived separately since December 2024. Ramachandra Rao, on compulsory leave since March 15, distanced himself from Ranya's arrest but is under scrutiny following allegations of aiding her travels.

An inquiry led by IAS officer Gaurav Gupta is underway, with the report expected to be submitted to the government on March 19. Ranya Rao's bail plea was denied twice, first by a lower court and then by the Special Court for Economic Offences. She has now approached a Sessions court, with the hearing scheduled for Wednesday, March 19.