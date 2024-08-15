'Rape kahan nahi hota. Hathras aur Unnao mein toh...': TMC leader’s shocking statement on Kolkata hospital brutality

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh tried to downplay the serious incident of the doctor's rape and murder in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital by saying that such crimes also happen in other states.

Kunal Ghosh defended the TMC government, stating that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has acted quickly in response to the incident.

“In Hathras and Unnao, the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government did not take any step. Rather, the relatives of the victims were murdered. But in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken all necessary steps. She has demanded death penalty for the culprit. Our senior leader Abhishek Banerjee has sought an encounter,” Ghosh said.

Unidentified people entered RG Kar Medical College and Hospital just after midnight on Thursday and vandalized parts of the facility where the body of the murdered doctor was discovered last week. This happened during late-night protests by women demanding justice for the doctor.