Ratan Tata dismisses rumours of getting hospitalised, says 'Thank you for thinking of me'

Ratan Naval Tata, the 86-year-old industrialist, philanthropist, and chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai to undergo regular medical check-ups on October 7.

However, reports started doing rounds on social media that the industrialist is 'critical and had to be immediately admitted to the ICU'.

Dismissing the rumours, the Tata in a post on X wrote, "I am aware of recent rumors circulating regarding my healthy and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions."

"There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media respect refrain from spreading misinformation," he added.

Thank you for thinking of me 🤍 pic.twitter.com/MICi6zVH99 — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 7, 2024

Ratan Tata became chairman of the Tata Group in 1991. Under his leadership, the company grew into a global business empire worth over $100 billion. In December 2012, Tata retired from his position.

After retirement, Tata assumed the title of chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Tata Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and Tata Chemicals. He is also on the international advisory boards of Mitsubishi Corporation and JP Morgan Chase and continues to lead the group’s charitable trusts.

In 2008, the Centre awarded him the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor.

His health scare sent waves of concern across India, with public figures, industry leaders and citizens expressing their hopes and prayers for his speedy recovery. Social media has been abuzz with messages of support, with many emphasising his pivotal role in shaping modern India’s business landscape and his continued dedication to charitable causes even in his later years.