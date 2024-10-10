'Ratan Tata had courage to speak truth to power': Ex-PM Manmohan Singh condoles Tata's demise

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said he was "deeply saddened" by the demise of Ratan Tata, who he described as a "stalwart of Indian industry". In a statement, Singh said Tata was much more than a business icon, whose vision and humanity demonstrated in the work of several charities founded and nurtured during his life. "He was having the courage of speaking the truth to the men in power. I have fond memories of working very closely with him on several occasions," the former prime minister said.

Tributes continue to pour in from across the political and business spectrum, mourning Tata's passing at the age of 86 in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also condoled the death of the industrialist, hailing his contribution towards building a self-reliant India. Dhankhar described Tata as a towering figure of Indian industry, whose contributions towards building a self-reliant India will forever be an inspiration to entrepreneurs in India and beyond.

"As 'the legend' of Indian industry leaves behind a lasting legacy, Bharat would miss him very dearly," the vice president secretariat wrote on X quoting Dhankhar. Speaker Birla said the country has lost a great industrialist and social worker who not only took Indian industry to new heights, but inspired every section of society with his selfless service and generosity. "The simplicity, vision and service spirit of Ratan Tata will remain a source of inspiration for ages. His demise is an irreparable loss to the country," he posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the funeral of Tata in Mumbai. He will pay respects to the mortal remains of Tata on behalf of the Government of India. The Home Minister will visit Mumbai for the funeral as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.

In a message, Shah said he was deeply saddened by the demise of the "legendary industrialist and true nationalist". He said Tata selflessly dedicated his life to the development of the nation. "Every time I met him, his zeal and commitment to the betterment of Bharat and its people amazed me," he added.

The home minister said Tata's commitment to the welfare of the country and its people led to the blooming of millions of dreams. "Time cannot take away Ratan Tata Ji from his beloved nation. He will live on in our hearts. My condolences to Tata Group and his countless admirers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," he said.

The Maharashtra government has decided to accord a state funeral to the mortal remains of Tata. Tata's mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday for people to pay respects.