REC wins top design award for digital push in retail bonds at DNA 2025

REC Limited, a Maharatna NBFC under the Ministry of Power, has bagged the prestigious ‘Best Design Thinking Award’ at the 5th Distinguished NBFC (DNA) Awards, organized by Banking Frontiers.

The award recognizes REC’s pioneering digital initiatives in its Retail Bonds platform, underscoring the company’s push to embed design thinking into technology-driven financial services. This innovation not only streamlined investor experiences but also demonstrated how public financial institutions can lead in customer-centric transformation.

REC CMD Jitendra Srivastava praised the finance team for their dedication and vision, calling it “a proud moment” for the organization. Director (Finance) Harsh Baweja joined senior officers in celebrating the win. Shri Alok Singh, General Manager and CPM (Mumbai), received the award on behalf of the team.

Management reiterated REC’s commitment to nurturing a culture of innovation and excellence across its operations, aiming to continually set industry benchmarks.

REC’s broader mandate extends well beyond power finance. As a registered NBFC, PFI, and Infrastructure Financing Company, REC supports a wide range of infrastructure sectors—from traditional power generation to future-forward areas like EVs, green hydrogen, metro rail, ports, and digital infrastructure.

The award marks another milestone in REC’s transformation journey as it expands its digital footprint while continuing to serve as a strategic backbone in India’s infrastructure growth.