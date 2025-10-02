Record ₹1.15 lakh crore investment proposals pour into India’s electronics component scheme

India’s Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) has drawn investment applications worth ₹1,15,351 crore — nearly double its target — underscoring unprecedented domestic and global industry confidence in India’s electronics manufacturing capabilities.

Launched on May 1, 2025, with a fiscal outlay of ₹22,919 crore, ECMS aimed to attract ₹59,350 crore in investments. Instead, the scheme received 249 proposals totaling ₹1.15 lakh crore, signaling a sharp upswing in both investor enthusiasm and India's industrial credibility. Projected electronics component production under the scheme now stands at ₹10,34,700 crore over six years, far exceeding the initial target of ₹4,56,000 crore.

Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw urged state governments to leverage this opportunity and create conducive ecosystems for electronics manufacturing. “The electronics manufacturing industry gives jobs to youths in big numbers,” he said at a press conference in Electronics Niketan, New Delhi, emphasizing the scheme's employment potential. The initiative is expected to generate 1,42,000 direct jobs, surpassing its initial target of 91,600, along with a significantly larger number of indirect jobs.

Vaishnaw credited the wave of applications to the domestic industry’s commitment to the Prime Minister’s vision of a self-reliant India and the growing trust of international investors. He positioned ECMS as the latest step in a continuum of government initiatives — including the Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC), Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS), and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes — that together aim to establish a $500 billion electronics manufacturing ecosystem by 2030–31.

S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, emphasized that ECMS would deepen the domestic value chain and elevate India’s role in global electronics production. “The basic idea is to deepen the value chain of electronics manufacturing in India and ensure that overall, the domestic value-add component is substantially increased,” he said.

The application window, originally open from May to July 2025, was extended to September 30 to accommodate the surging interest. The ministry has begun the approval process for eligible applicants, praising the robust industry response as a testament to policy stability, scale, and competitiveness in India's manufacturing sector.