‘Reflects Muslim League’s thinking’: PM Modi on the release of Congress manifesto

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress's election manifesto, calling it "a bundle of lies" and accusing it of attempting to divide India. He stated that every page of the document reflects this divisive agenda.

PM Modi said, “The same thinking is reflected in the Congress manifesto as was present in the Muslim League at the time of independence.”

PM Modi made these comments during an election rally in Ajmer, Rajasthan. He accused the Congress of trying to impose the ideas of the Muslim League on India.

“The Leftists have taken over whatever was left of this manifesto bearing the stamp of the Muslim League. Today, Congress is left with neither principles nor policies. It seems as if Congress has given everything on contract and has outsourced the entire party,” he said.

PM Modi intensified his criticism of the Congress regarding corruption, alleging that the party was attempting to protect corrupt individuals.

“Wherever there is Congress, there cannot be any development. The Congress never thought about the poor, marginalised and youths... These people considered looting public money as their ancestral right. In the last 10 years, Modi has provided a permanent cure for the disease,” the prime minister said.

“It can only be said about the Congress – ‘ek to karela, uppar se neem chadha’. It’s a party of dynasties and equally a corrupt party... Modi has pulled down the shutter of their shop of loot. That is why they are in a panic,” he said.

PM Modi reaffirmed his party's dedication to constructing a "new India." He emphasized that the choices made by the citizens would shape the nation's future for generations to come.