Rekha Gupta to take oath as Delhi CM today; PM Modi, BJP CMs to attend. National capital turned into fortress

BJP leader Rekha Gupta is set to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on Thursday in a mega event at Ramlila Maidan. Over 25,000 police personnel and more than 15 paramilitary companies have been stationed across the city. The robust security measures were aimed at maintaining order as top BJP leaders and chief ministers from BJP-governed states attended the ceremony.

Related Articles

"We have deployed more than 25,000 police personnel and over 15 companies of paramilitary forces," confirmed a Delhi Police officer, highlighting the emphasis on law and order during the high-profile event. More than 5,000 personnel have been positioned strategically in and around the venue in order to the safety of approximately 50,000 attendees, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet colleagues.

"More than 5,000 police and paramilitary force personnel are deployed in and around Ramlila Maidan. Around 2,500 strategic points were identified where heavy deployment has already been made," revealed the officer, underscoring the detailed security arrangements.

Rekha Gupta's rise to the position of chief minister marked the end of a ten-year rule by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. Gupta was elected as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly following a BJP legislature party meeting.

The announcement, made by senior BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad, confirmed the party's return to power in Delhi after 26 years. Gupta subsequently met Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to officially stake her claim to form the government.

Security protocols were intensified with the deployment of commandos, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, SWAT teams, and snipers stationed on nearby high-rise buildings. AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras monitored every corner of the area, ensuring comprehensive surveillance.

A detailed traffic plan was also implemented, restricting access to authorised personnel only to secure the event's surroundings and facilitate smooth operations.

The BJP's strategic manoeuvres and Gupta's leadership are pivotal as the party aims to solidify its position in the capital, facing competition from significant players like the AAP. As security measures underscore the seriousness of the political shift, the new administration's focus will likely include addressing past challenges and reinforcing governance.