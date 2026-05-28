A dramatic weather shift is unfolding across India, with storm systems beginning to challenge the intense heat that has gripped large parts of the country for weeks.

A fresh Western Disturbance is expected to trigger thundersqualls, hailstorms and dust storms across several parts of North and central India over the next two days. The development comes as the southwest monsoon advances further into the subcontinent, raising hopes of relief from soaring temperatures in the northwest.

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Wednesday reflected this sharp divide in weather patterns.

Monsoon onset in South India

While northern and central regions continued to swelter under severe heatwave conditions, southern India witnessed widespread rainfall activity. Heavy showers drenched many areas across the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, while Telangana, Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Lakshadweep also recorded substantial rainfall.

Among the wettest locations was Bhoothpur in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district, which received 11 cm rain, the highest single-station rainfall recorded during the day. Several parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka also saw heavy rainfall, while isolated hailstorms were reported in Marathwada and Uttarakhand.

Heatwave continues to swelter North India

East Uttar Pradesh continued to experience severe heatwave conditions, while Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh remained under intense heat stress.

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Amid the persistent high temperatures, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a public advisory urging people to remain cautious during the heatwave. He encouraged citizens to stay hydrated, carry water bottles while stepping out and extend help to those struggling in the heat.

PM Modi also advised people to watch for symptoms of heat exhaustion, including dizziness and fatigue, check on elderly family members regularly, and keep water out for birds and animals affected by the extreme weather.

Storm activity to intensify today

Weather conditions are expected to turn significantly more volatile across North India from Thursday as the new Western Disturbance begins influencing the region.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness powerful thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 60–70 kmph and gusts touching 80 kmph.

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East Uttar Pradesh may also experience strong squall activity, while isolated hailstorms are forecast over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

Strong winds with speeds of 50–60 kmph are also likely across Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

The India Meteorological Department has also warned of dust storms in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Assam & Meghalaya, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, along with Tamil Nadu & Puducherry.

Despite the incoming storms, heatwave conditions are unlikely to disappear immediately. Several states, including Chhattisgarh, East Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh, are expected to continue facing extreme heat. Severe heatwave conditions are also very likely in East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and West Rajasthan.

Monsoon slowly gathers pace

There are, however, signs of broader relief ahead.

The southwest monsoon progressed further on Wednesday, advancing into parts of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, sections of the Bay of Bengal and the remaining areas of the Andaman Sea.

Meteorological conditions are expected to remain favourable for further advancement over the next two to three days.

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In the short term, Northwest India is likely to see a noticeable fall in temperatures between May 28 and May 30, with mercury levels expected to drop by 6–8°C.

For residents across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana who have endured relentless heat in recent weeks, the approaching weather change could finally bring a much-needed break.