Relook at relations with Bangladesh sans Hasina: BNP leader's request to India, says New Delhi 'put all its eggs in one basket'

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, senior leader of the Khaleda Zia-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), on Thursday urged the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in India to relook into its relations with Bangladesh without the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League.

Chowdhury, in a recent interview, blamed an ecosystem of former diplomats, bureaucrats, politicians, and think tanks for creating a "bogeyman" to mislead India into believing that its ties with Bangladesh would deteriorate without Sheikh Hasina at the helm.

On August 5, Sheikh Hasina resigned as the Bangladesh PM and came to India after the massive student protests in the country took a violent turn. On August 8, an interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus assumed charge and will continue till fresh elections are held.

The senior BNP leader said that the issue of safety of minorities is an "internal matter of the country". The minority Hindu population in Bangladesh has been subjected to loss of life and property ever since students' violence ensued for days after the ouster of Hasina's government.

"How can others comment on the issue of minorities in our country? How does this come up in diplomatic relations? This is our internal matter. We never complain about what happens to Indian minorities, so no one should comment on the issue of minorities here," the leader told PTI in an interview.

Furthermore, he said that New Delhi "failed to understand the pulse of the people of Bangladesh" and put all eggs in one basket by supporting one party and family, referring to Hasina and Awami League.

"Why does New Delhi have to depend on one person or family? When it comes to Indo-Bangla relations? India has put all the eggs in one basket. That was a mistake on their part," Chowdhury said. Going further, he mentioned that one cannot change their neighbour and should have good relations with them.

When asked on the BNP's anti-India sentiments, he urged the Modi government to keep the "baggage of the past" behind, referring to Khaleda Zia's regime in the early 2000s, and said that India's relationship has to be with the people of Bangladesh.

He also emphasised that being vocal about Bangladesh's interests does not make him anti-India. When questioned on the 'India out' campaign, he claimed it is not political in nature but by Bangladeshis who see India as an "enabler of the autocratic regime."

This, however, is not the first time that the BNP has talked about Indo-Bangla ties. Earlier this month, former Bangladesh minister Gayeshwar Roy told Times of India that Bangladesh and India should have mutual cooperation but it becomes difficult to honour the same when the India helps the enemy, referring to Sheikh Hasina.

He also said that Hasina's 'liability' is being borne by India, adding that Indian and Bangladeshi people don't have any issues with each other. He also raised the issue of India engaging with one party and not the people of Bangladesh.