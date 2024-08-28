'Attack on freedom of expression': Sheikh Hasina's son after Bangladesh TV journalist found dead in Dhaka

The dead body of 32-year-old Sarah Rahanuma, a prominent newsroom editor at Gazi TV, was recovered from the Hatirjheel Lake in Dhaka on Wednesday, according to local media reports. The discovery of her dead body has raised alarms regarding press freedom in the country.

Sajeeb Wazed—son of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina—condemned Rahanuma's death on social media, labelling it "another brutal attack" on the freedom of expression in Bangladesh.

In a post on the platform X, he stated, "Rahmuna Sara, Gazi TV newsroom editor, was found dead. Her body was recovered from Hatirjheel Lake in Dhaka city. This is another brutal attack on freedom of expression in Bangladesh." Gazi TV, a secular news channel, is owned by Golam Dastagir Gazi, who was reportedly arrested earlier this month.

Witnesses described how the body was discovered. A man who found Rahanuma's remains shared, "I saw the woman floating in Hatirjheel Lake. Later, she was brought to DMCH, where doctors declared her dead."

Before her tragic passing, Rahanuma had posted a melancholic status on Facebook Tuesday night, mentioning a friend, Fahim Faysal.

Her post read, "It was nice having a friend like you. God bless you always. Hope you'll fulfill all your dreams soon. I know we had lots of planning together. Sorry, can't fulfill our plannings. May God bless you in every aspect of your life." In an earlier update, she expressed despair, stating, "It is better to die than to live a life akin to death."

Inspector Bachchu Mia of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost confirmed the incident, noting that the case has been reported to the Hatirjheel police station for further investigation. The journalist's body has been kept in the DMCH morgue as authorities continue to look into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The case has raised concerns among media professionals and advocates for press freedom in the region.

