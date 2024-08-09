'Difficult to honour mutual cooperation if...': Khaleda Zia's BNP on India hosting ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is not pleased with India hosting ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after she fled Dhaka on Monday following a 45-minute ultimatum to quit and arrived in Delhi.

While replying to questions that his party is perceived to have anti-India sentiments, senior BNP leader and former Bangladesh minister Gayeshwar Roy said that Bangladesh and India should have mutual cooperation. He added that the Indian government would have to behave in a manner which is in keeping with the spirit of mutual cooperation.

Referring to Hasina, the former Bangladesh minister told The Times of India: "But if you help our enemy then it becomes difficult for that mutual cooperation to be honoured. Our former foreign minister said here before the last elections that India will help Sheikh Hasina's return to office."

Furthermore, he said that Hasina's 'liability' is being borne by India. He also said that Indian and Bangladeshi people do not have any issues with each other. "But should India promote one party and not the entire country?" Gayeshwar Roy asked.

When asked about the attacks on minorities, especially Hindus in Bangladesh, he said that people from different communities in Bangladesh make up the BNP, adding that the party believes in the individual rights of all communities.

Several Hindu temples, households and businesses have been vandalised in many parts of the country, including Dhaka. Vandalism and destruction was also reported at the residence of popular folk band Gaan's lead singer Rahul Ananda, due to which the singer and his family have went into hiding.

Roy said on the concerns regarding terrorist elements targeting India using Bangladesh that this could is far from the truth. "India has helped in getting our Independence... we cannot be against India," he said.

Meanwhile, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took charge of Bangladesh on Thursday. Soon after this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him and asked him to ensure the safety and protection of Hindus and other minorities in the country.

He also reiterated India's commitment to working with its neighbour to fulfill the shared aspirations of peace, security and development.