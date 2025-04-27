'Reminder of constant threats': Kash Patel condemns Pahalgam attack, pledges FBI's full support to India

FBI Director Kash Patel on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. Patel called the attack a stark reminder of the persistent global threat of terrorism.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Patel expressed condolences to the victims of the attack and pledged continued support to the Indian government.

"The FBI sends our condolences to all the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir — and will continue offering our full support to the Indian government," Patel wrote. "This is a reminder of the constant threats our world faces from the evils of terrorism. Pray for those affected. Thank you to the men and women of law enforcement who answer the call in moments like these."

The attack, which took place at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, was carried out by The Resistance Front, a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. It was the deadliest terror strike in Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump expressed his outrage over the attack on Truth Social. "Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies," Trump posted.

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also condemned the attack, pledging support to India's efforts to hunt down the perpetrators. "We stand in solidarity with India in the wake of the horrific Islamist terrorist attack, targeting and killing 26 Hindus in Pahalgam," she wrote on X. "My prayers and deepest sympathies are with those who lost a loved one, PM @narendramodi, and with all the people of India. We are with you and support you as you hunt down those responsible for this heinous attack."

Meanwhile, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and conveyed condolences. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, both leaders agreed that terrorism must be rejected in all forms.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X, "President HH @MohamedBinZayed of UAE called PM @narendramodi and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives in the barbaric terror attack on the Indian soil of Jammu & Kashmir. He strongly condemned the attack and expressed full solidarity and support with India."

The Pahalgam attack, targeting civilians and tourists, has triggered a sharp international response, with world leaders standing firmly by India's side against terrorism.



