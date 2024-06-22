Renowned chief Priest Acharya Laxmikant Dixit, key figure in Ram Mandir consecration, passes away at 86

The esteemed chief priest Acharya Laxmikant Dixit, who played a pivotal role in the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, breathed his last on Saturday morning at the age of 86. Family sources said that Dixit had been ailing for the past few days. The final rites for Dixit are scheduled to take place at Manikarnika Ghat.

Dixit's influence was profound, especially during the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram's idol at the Ayodhya temple on January 22, an event graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hailing from the Solapur district in Maharashtra, Dixit was widely acknowledged as one of Varanasi's esteemed scholars, with his family having roots in the city for generations.

The news of Dixit's passing prompted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to express his grief. In a heartfelt tribute shared on the social media platform 'X', Adityanath wrote, "The demise of Acharya Shri Laxmikant Dixit, a venerable scholar of Kashi and the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Prana Pratishtha, marks an irreparable loss to the spiritual and literary realms."

काशी के प्रकांड विद्वान एवं श्री राम जन्मभूमि प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के मुख्य पुरोहित, वेदमूर्ति, आचार्य श्री लक्ष्मीकांत दीक्षित जी का गोलोकगमन अध्यात्म व साहित्य जगत की अपूरणीय क्षति है।



संस्कृत भाषा व भारतीय संस्कृति की सेवा हेतु वे सदैव स्मरणीय रहेंगे।



Adityanath continued, "His legacy of dedication to the Sanskrit language and Indian heritage will forever resonate. May Lord Shri Ram embrace his departed soul and grant solace to his disciples and admirers in coping with this profound sorrow."