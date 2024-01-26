Republic Day 2024: After a gap of 40 years, President Murmu, chief guest Macron ride in buggy for parade

Republic Day 2024: After a gap of almost 40 years, the horse-pulled buggy tradition made a comeback. President Droupadi Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is also the chief guest of the 75th Republic Day celebrations, arrived at the majestic Kartavaya Path on Friday in the ‘traditional horse-drawn buggy’.

The use of the presidential buggy for Republic Day functions was discontinued in 1984 following the assassination of then PM Indira Gandhi. The discontinuation was prompted by security concerns, and since then, presidents have been using limousines for their travel.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron riding in a special presidential carriage escorted by the President's Bodyguard make their way to Kartavya Path pic.twitter.com/F4hOovJoua — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

Earlier in 2014, the Beating Retreat ceremony witnessed former president Pranab Mukherjee reviving the presidential tradition as he elegantly rode a six-horse buggy.

On Friday, the buggy was escorted by the President’s Bodyguard — ‘Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak’. The President’s Bodyguard is the senior most Regiment of the Indian Army. This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment as the ‘Angrakshak’ have completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.

The progamme started with the unfurling of the National Flag followed by the National Anthem with a 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns. Four Mi-17 IV helicopters of 105 Helicopter Unit showered flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path. This was followed by ‘Aavaahan’, a band performance by over 100 women artists playing various types of percussion instruments, symbolising Nari Shakti.

In line with the women-centric theme of the 75th Republic Day parade - 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka' - 26 tableaux made their way down the Kartavya Path, showcasing women empowerment in the country. Additionally, for the first time, women led the Delhi Police and the tri-service marching contingents. These were the Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Navy, Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) tableaux, Border Security Force (BSF) contingent, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) contingent, the CISF band and many missile systems that rolled down the Kartavya Path.

More than 70,000 security personnel have been stationed across New Delhi to guarantee the safety of the event. Traffic advisories and restrictions have been implemented to ensure the seamless flow of vehicles during the festivities.

Also read: Republic Day Parade 2024 Live Updates: Ayodhya, military might, ‘Naari shakti’ on display

Also read: Padma Awards 2024: Young Liu of Foxconn to be conferred with Padma Bhushan