'Reservations demotivate best minds': Expert warns India must fix its system to stop brain drain

Patrick Brauckmann, a prominent author, on Saturday warned that India's ongoing brain drain is rooted in domestic challenges rather than US visa policies. He said that systemic issues like corruption, lack of world-class opportunities, and the impact of caste-based reservations continue to push talented Indians abroad.

"The ugly truth is this: Brain drain is fueled by India's own failures, lack of world-class opportunities, corruption at every level and the suffocating curse of Caste Reservations that kill merit and demotivate the best minds. Unless these are fixed, brain drain will NEVER stop," Brauckmann wrote on X.

Advertisement

"The ugly truth is this: Brain drain is fueled by India’s own failures, lack of world-class opportunities, corruption at every level and the suffocating curse of Caste Reservations that kill merit and demotivate the best minds. Unless these are fixed, brain drain will NEVER… https://t.co/XLUPSEDw5N — Patrick Brauckmann 🕉️✝️ (@vonbrauckmann) September 20, 2025

Brauckmann's comments came as a response to a post by social media user Nyaksha, who argued that celebrations over US President Donald Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee hike were misguided. "Some Indians are celebrating Trump's $100,000 H-1B fee hike, thinking it will 'end Brain Drain.' That's pure delusion. Those who want to leave WILL leave, if not to the U.S., then to Canada, UK, Australia, Europe, Singapore and beyond. Talent goes where it is valued. One country shutting the door doesn’t stop migration," Nyaksha wrote.

Advertisement

"So instead of dancing over Trump's decision, ask why India's brightest feel compelled to run away in the first place. That answer lies in our own system, not in U.S. visa rules. Blame our Babus for corruption and politicians who use Caste Reservations for vote banks instead of creating a system where talent thrives. Unless that changes, the exodus will continue, no matter what America does," the post added.

The warnings come amid a sudden US move to increase the H-1B non-immigrant visa fee to USD 100,000, effective September 21, for new applicants. The Presidential proclamation initially sparked panic among Indian IT professionals, with reports of some H-1B holders disembarking from planes at the San Francisco International Airport over fears of being denied reentry.

Advertisement

The H-1B program is a vital channel for highly skilled Indian professionals. Indians make up an estimated 71 percent of approved H-1B applications in recent years, according to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). With the sudden fee hike, Immigration attorneys and companies urged H-1B visa holders and their families outside the US to return immediately to avoid disruption.

Following the backlash, the White House clarified that the $100,000 fee would be a one-time charge only for new applicants, and would not apply to renewals or current visa holders. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stressed, "Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter. H-1B visa holders can leave and re-enter the country to the same extent as they normally would; whatever ability they have to do that is not impacted by yesterday's proclamation. This applies only to new visas, not renewals, and not current visa holders. It will first apply in the next upcoming lottery cycle."

Industry bodies such as Nasscom warned that the fee hike could disrupt business continuity for onshore IT projects and create uncertainty for professionals and students worldwide. Experts also highlighted that the H-1B program has been a major driver of innovation in the US, and sudden policy changes could impact both Indian professionals and American tech companies.

