Respite for Rajinder Gupta: Punjab & Haryana High Court grants relief to Trident Group in PPCB raid matter

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted relief to Barnala-based Trident Group in its challenge to a raid by the Punjab Pollution Control Board, or PPCB. The company, owned by Rajya Sabha MP Rajinder Gupta, had alleged before the court that the action was arbitrary, mala fide and driven by political vendetta.

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The matter came up before a bench of the Chief Justice and Justice Sanjeev Berry for the pronouncement of orders. While disposing of the petition, the High Court said the PPCB had failed to show any emergency, indicating that any stream, well, land or the environment was being polluted by poisonous effluents.

The bench held that the Board can take coercive action only after giving the company a reasonable opportunity of 30 days to rectify any minor defects or deficiencies. It also clarified that the petitioner company would be free to approach the National Green Tribunal if any coercive steps are taken against it. Senior Advocate Manisha Gandhi appeared for the company, while Senior Advocate Deepinder Singh Patwalia represented the PPCB.

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The raid had taken place at Trident Group’s Dhaula unit in Barnala district. According to a report in The Indian Express, a team of more than 10 PPCB officials reached the unit in around four vehicles on Thursday evening and remained inside the premises till the filing of that report.

The action came days after Gupta switched from the Aam Aadmi Party to the Bharatiya Janata Party along with six other AAP Rajya Sabha MPs on April 24. The Dhaula unit had also come under scrutiny earlier. In July 2022, farmers linked to BKU (Ugrahan) had staged protests alleging water pollution and foul smell from the premises. Trident management had denied the allegations, and no action was taken at the time.

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Political protests were also reported after the MPs changed sides, with slogans painted outside Gupta’s residence in Ludhiana and his factory in Barnala. Against this backdrop, the High Court has said the PPCB must first provide Trident Group 30 days to address any minor deficiencies before taking coercive action.