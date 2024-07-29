Retract all claims that Coronil is a ‘cure’ for Covid-19 within 3 days: Delhi High Court orders Patanjali, Baba Ramdev

The Delhi High Court on July 29 ordered Patanjali Ayurved and its promoters, including Baba Ramdev, to retract all claims that Coronil is a ‘cure’ for Covid-19 within three days.

The High Court pronounced the verdict on a plea, which forms a part of a 2021 lawsuit by several doctors’ associations against the Ramdev, his associate Acharya Balkrishna as well as Patanjali Ayurveda.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani passed an interim order restraining Ramdev, his associate Acharya Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurveda from making such allegations, according to a Bar and Bench report.

“I have directed the defendants to take down certain tweets in three days, if they fail to do it, the social media intermediaries will take down the content,” the report quoted the Judge.

This legal action comes amid mounting scrutiny over the efficacy of Patanjali products.

The court was dealing with a defamation case filed against Patanjali and its promotors by several doctors’ associations against the Ramdev, his associate Acharya Balkrishna as well as Patanjali Ayurveda.

The lawsuit claimed that Ramdev and his associates made misleading claims of allopathy being responsible for the deaths of people due to COVID-19, allopathic doctors have been profiteering off the patients and advising medicines to patients that have the effect of poison.

The doctors argued that through such misleading claims, Patanjali was sowing doubts in the minds of the general public as to the safety and efficacy of allopathic treatments, and also of COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the lawsuit, Ramdev made “unsubstantiated claims” with respect to ‘Coronil’ being a cure for Covid-19, contrary to the licence granted to the drug for merely being an “immuno-booster”.