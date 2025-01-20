RG Kar case: CBI says ‘rarest of rare case’; convict Sanjay Roy says he is being framed

RG Kar case: Sanjay Roy, who has been convicted of rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Monday claimed that he was innocent and has been wrongly held guilty. Roy was held guilty of sexually assaulting the doctor and killing her in August last year.

Roy told the court ahead of sentencing in the case that he was being framed and had not committed any crime. The court has reserved the quantum of the punishment for 2:45 pm. The court will sit again before pronouncing the judgment.

“I have been framed without any reason. I told you before that I always wear a Rudraksha chain. If I had committed the crime, it would have broken at the crime scene. I was not allowed to speak. They forced me to sign many papers. I was not given a chance to speak. You have seen all of this, sir. I told you before as well,” said Roy in court.

Judge Anirban Das of the Additional District and Sessions Court convicted Roy under Sections 64, 66, and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The CBI lawyer pleaded for the highest penalty for the convict.

The CBI counsel pleaded for the highest penalty in the case. “This is the rarest of the rare case. The victim was a meritorious student, she was the asset of the society. This incident has shaken the entire society. The parents have lost their daughter. If doctors are not safe then what can be said? Only the death penalty can bring confidence to the society. We have to restore the confidence of the society.