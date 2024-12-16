RG Kar case: Doctors plan another 10 days of strike as two suspects get bail

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Doctors in Kolkata are planning another bout of protest after two key suspects in the RG Kar case received bail. Doctors took out demonstrations nationwide after an on-duty female doctor of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was found dead on August 9. Multiple rounds of talks have already taken place between the doctors and the state officials.

The West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors (WBJPD) plans to begin a sit-in demonstration from Tuesday onwards after the key suspects, ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh and former officer-in-charge of Tala police station Abhijit Mondal, were granted bail by a Sealdah court on Friday.

The doctors – the umbrella organisation of five associations – plan to hold the demonstration till December 26. They are also demanding the immediate submission of the supplementary chargesheet by the CBI.

The organisation has written to Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma, seeking permission for the 10-day demonstration. They have assured the police that they would set up a temporary stage at Doreena Crossing without any interruption to traffic movement. The protest would be peaceful and conducted in an orderly fashion following all legal and safety guidelines, they said. The doctors’ organisation has asked the police to ensure the safety of all participants.

The WBJPD organised a march to the CBI office on Saturday.

RG KAR CASE: GHOSH, MONDAL BAIL

A Sealdah court approved Mondal and Ghosh’s bail as the CBI failed to file the chargesheet within the 90-day period. Both Mondal and Ghosh were granted bail on bonds of Rs 2,000 and have been instructed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Mondal has been accused of delaying filing the FIR after the doctor’s death, and Ghosh has been accused of tampering with evidence.