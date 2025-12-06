Right to Disconnect Bill 2025 introduced in Lok Sabha. What it means for employees

In a bold move to protect employees from the ever-growing pressures of work outside office hours, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Member of Parliament, Supriya Sule, introduced the Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The bill seeks to address the rising concerns around work-life balance by granting employees the legal right to disconnect from work-related calls and emails outside their official hours and on holidays.

The bill, which has generated significant attention, proposes the creation of an Employees’ Welfare Authority tasked with ensuring that employees are not obligated to respond to work-related communications once the official workday concludes. The law aims to offer employees the freedom to refuse work-related calls or emails after hours without the threat of disciplinary actions from their employers.

Key provisions of the bill

One of the bill’s most notable provisions is the establishment of the Employees’ Welfare Authority, which will be responsible for several key initiatives:

Right to disconnect: Employees will have the right to refuse any work-related calls or emails after work hours and on holidays, with no repercussions for such refusals.

Data collection: The Authority will conduct a baseline study to collect comprehensive data on workers' use of digital communication tools outside of regular work hours, thereby monitoring the extent of "after-hours" work.

Negotiations for overtime: The bill mandates that companies with more than 10 employees negotiate terms regarding after-hours work with unions or employee representatives. Employees working outside official hours must be compensated with overtime pay at the normal wage rate.

Work-Life balance initiatives: In an effort to help employees maintain a healthier work-life balance, the bill also proposes that the government, in collaboration with companies, offer counselling services and establish digital detox centres. These centres would provide a space for employees to unplug and recharge away from the digital world.

Penalties for non-compliance: The bill includes provisions for penalties for companies failing to adhere to the new regulations, with a fine amounting to 1% of the total remuneration paid to their employees.

Move to protect workers’ rights

Sule's introduction of the bill comes at a time when the boundaries between work and personal life are increasingly blurred by digital communication tools. With remote work and flexible hours becoming more common, employees often find themselves responding to work emails and calls at all hours of the day, leading to burnout and poor work-life balance.

“The Right to Disconnect Bill is a crucial step towards ensuring that employees can have a life beyond the workplace without the constant pressure to be available for work-related matters,” said Supriya Sule during her speech in the Lok Sabha. She emphasized that while technology has brought efficiencies to the workplace, it should not come at the cost of an employee’s well-being.

Private member’s bills in the Indian Parliament have historically faced significant challenges. While MPs can introduce these bills to raise issues they believe require government action, many such proposals are withdrawn after the government’s response, and only a few manage to become law.

The bill was introduced during a busy winter session of Parliament, which commenced on December 1. While its future remains uncertain, the Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025 is undoubtedly an important step toward reshaping the modern workplace in India.