IndiGo flight chaos: Govt orders IndiGo to clear all refunds by Dec 7 evening, warns of action for any delays

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued a strict directive to IndiGo, ordering the airline to clear all pending passenger refunds without any further delay. According to the Ministry, every refund related to cancelled or disrupted flights must be completely processed by 8:00 PM on Sunday, 7 December 2025. In addition, airlines have been barred from charging rescheduling fees for passengers whose travel plans were affected, ensuring that travellers are not penalised for operational disruptions. Officials have made it clear that any lapse, delay, or partial compliance will trigger immediate regulatory action.

Advertisement

Related Articles

IndiGo has cancelled over 200 flights from Delhi and Mumbai on Saturday, after securing temporary relaxations on Friday in the second phase of court-mandated duty and rest norms for cockpit crew.

Passenger support and refund cell

As part of the compliance framework, IndiGo has been instructed to establish dedicated passenger support and refund facilitation cells. These specialised units will be responsible for directly reaching out to affected travellers, processing refunds swiftly, and arranging alternate travel options without requiring passengers to make repeated follow-up requests. The existing automatic refund mechanism will continue until flight schedules return to full stability, ensuring passengers receive timely updates and seamless redressal.

Baggage handling

To address widespread baggage concerns, the Ministry has also directed IndiGo to trace and deliver all misplaced or delayed baggage within 48 hours. Airlines must provide clear tracking information, maintain proactive communication, and compensate passengers where applicable under existing passenger rights norms. The Ministry emphasised that airlines are accountable for ensuring baggage reaches the passenger’s home or preferred address within the stipulated timeline.

Advertisement

Zero inconvenience policy

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to a zero-inconvenience policy, stating that every operational decision during this period must prioritise passenger welfare. Continuous coordination is underway between airlines, airport operators, security agencies, and other stakeholders to safeguard passenger rights. Additional oversight mechanisms have been strengthened to ensure proper assistance for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, students, medical travellers, and passengers requiring urgent or compassionate travel.

Authorities added that they are closely tracking the pace of operational recovery and will intervene wherever necessary to ensure full normalisation at the earliest. The Ministry underscored that protecting passengers’ financial and travel rights remains its top priority as IndiGo works to stabilise operations and prevent further disruptions.