Government steps in: IndiGo told to clear refunds; here’s how refunds, rebooking and Plan B will work for stranded travellers

IndiGo passengers have faced significant disruption due to widespread flight cancellations and delays across major Indian airports, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. On Saturday, the Civil Aviation Ministry ordered IndiGo to clear all pending refunds for cancelled or disrupted flights by 8 PM on December 7, 2025, and barred airlines from charging rescheduling fees. Any delay or non-compliance will invite immediate regulatory action.

IndiGo scrapped more than 200 flights from Delhi and Mumbai on Saturday, a day after obtaining temporary relief from the second phase of court-mandated duty and rest requirements for its cockpit crew. The airline, which handles nearly two-thirds of India’s domestic traffic and typically runs around 2,300 flights a day, had already cancelled over 1,000 services on Friday.

Refund process

The airline has outlined specific processes for refunds, rebooking, and its Plan B policy to address affected ticket holders' needs. With many travellers stranded and seeking clarity, understanding these procedures is essential for minimising inconvenience and securing compensation or alternative travel arrangements. The airline emphasises that it will contact affected passengers by SMS or email using registered contact details, and all options for managing bookings are available via its digital platforms.

Recent operational challenges have led to a cascade of delays and cancellations at IndiGo, India’s largest airline. According to IndiGo, "IndiGo said the disruption is due to “a multitude of unforeseen operational challenges”." The circumstances include minor technology issues, winter schedule changes, bad weather, congestion, and new crew duty rules brought in by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). These rules limit pilot and crew working hours to ensure safety, but have also resulted in a reduction in available flights.

Flight delayed or cancelled

When a flight is delayed or cancelled by IndiGo, passengers are notified in advance if their mobile number is registered with the airline. The revised itinerary is also sent to the registered email address. Importantly, "IndiGo will not be liable for any loss incurred due to flight cancellation or rescheduling, and passengers will not be provided any additional benefits, says IndiGo." This policy means that while passengers may receive a refund or rebooking, extra compensation or convenience offerings are not guaranteed.

The airline clarifies it does not partner with other carriers for onward journeys. "IndiGo says that it does not connect to other airlines and is not responsible for any losses incurred by customers while trying to connect to or from other airlines." As such, affected passengers with connections on different airlines should make their own arrangements and are not eligible for further assistance from IndiGo for missed onward flights.

IndiGo’s policy states that "In case of delays of more than 2 hours or preponement of the flight by more than 1 hour, customers are entitled for a full refund or re-booking onto an alternative IndiGo flight at no additional cost subject to availability, the airline says." For customers already in transit when a segment is cancelled, options include a partial refund, credit for future travel, or returning to the origin for a full refund. Compensation related to delays or cancellations will be handled "as per DGCA guidelines, the airline says."

To process a refund, affected passengers should use the Manage Booking section on IndiGo’s website or mobile app. Alternatively, rebooking can be managed through the self-service tool online or by following the link in the cancellation notification email. Refunds are typically issued to the original payment method, but this may vary depending on the reason for the cancellation. These procedures are also in place for Air India cancellations under similar circumstances.

Plan B

IndiGo’s Plan B is a self-service facility for passengers whose flights have been cancelled or significantly rescheduled by the airline. According to the airline, if "your flight booking comes under Plan B. You will be notified in this case, the airlines says." When retrieving an eligible itinerary online, the Plan B link will appear, allowing customers to change flights or request refunds without extra charges. Plan B eligibility is based on cancellations or substantial changes to flight timings initiated by IndiGo.

IndiGo maintains it has broad discretion in altering flight schedules. "IndiGo says it reserves the right to cancel, reschedule or delay the commencement or continuance of a flight or to alter the stopping place or to deviate from the route of the journey or to change the type of aircraft in use without incurring any liability in damages or otherwise to the customers or any other person whatsoever." The airline further states, "Sometimes circumstances beyond IndiGo’s control result in flight delays or cancellations. In such circumstances, the airline reserves the right to cancel or delay a flight without prior notice."