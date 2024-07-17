'RIP Bangalore tech scene...': Startup founder calls Karnataka jobs quota bill 'brain-dead move'

The Karnataka government's new draft bill, pushing for local reservations in private jobs, has ignited a firestorm of criticism from industry leaders. They argue that this move could cripple Bengaluru’s tech sector.

One outspoken startup founder, posting on Grapevine, likened the policy to a "Kannada only" sign, suggesting it could be the death knell for the city's status as a tech leader.

A user named Informal Tool, originally from Chennai but with a decade of business experience in Bengaluru, didn't hold back.

He lambasted the decision, hinting that it might drive him to relocate his company back to Chennai. "Global tech giants aren't here for our dosas. It's the diverse talent pool, genius. Now you want to slap a 'Kannada Only' sign on it?" he vented.

"We're already losing talent to Hyderabad and Pune. This is just handing them our workforce gift-wrapped. I've spent ten years building my company here. Now, Chennai looks more appealing."

He somberly concluded, "RIP Bangalore tech scene, 1990-2024. Cause of death: linguistic chauvinism and political myopia."

As his comment gained traction online, he clarified his position in a follow-up post, emphasizing his deep connection to Bengaluru. "I identify more with Bengaluru than with my hometown Chennai—this city has given my family and me everything. We are fluent in Kannada, but I stand firmly against imposing any language on anyone, whether it's Hindi on Kannadigas or Kannada on newcomers."

Despite receiving hateful messages urging him to leave, he reaffirmed his loyalty to the city. "Bengaluru was home and will always be home. Any move I make will be purely business-related."