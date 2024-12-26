RJ and social media influencer from J&K dies by suicide in Gurugram  

Simran Singh, a radio jockey and social media influencer from Jammu and Kashmir, was found dead by suicide on Wednesday evening. She was living in a rented house in Sector 47, Gurugram, the police told news agency ANI.

According to police, a call was received at 10:30 PM from Park Hospital regarding Simran’s body. Officers from Sadar Police Station investigated the scene but did not recover any suicide note from her flat.

Simran's family, who have not filed any complaints, stated that she had been facing personal difficulties, which they believe led her to take this step. They clarified that they do not hold anyone responsible for her death.

Based on a written statement from the family, police conducted a post-mortem examination on Thursday morning. The body was subsequently handed over to the family. "No case has been registered," confirmed ASI Pradeep Kumar, the investigating officer from Sadar Police Station, Gurugram.

