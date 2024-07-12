Road to GIS 2025: Madhya Pradesh CM to meet industry representatives in Mumbai on July 13

In a bid to encourage investment in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has declared 2025 as "Industry Year." Under his leadership, efforts are being made to enhance the positive environment through various strategies and schemes to promote industrial development.

The "Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investor Summit-2025" is scheduled to be organized in Bhopal in February 2025. The summit aims to establish Madhya Pradesh as a favorable investment destination by highlighting the state's capabilities, abundant resources, and favorable industrial environment, positioning it among the leading states in the country.

To ensure the success of the summit, the Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department is organizing interactive sessions on investment opportunities and resources in Madhya Pradesh across different cities in the country.

The first such session will be held in Mumbai, the financial capital of India, home to the headquarters of major business organizations and the oldest stock exchange in Asia. Leading industrialists from various sectors based in Mumbai are invited to participate in this interactive session.

The Chief Minister will participate in the session, highlighting the government's vision and efforts to promote investment, innovation, and sustainable development in Madhya Pradesh.

The Principal Secretary of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion will provide information on investment opportunities and possibilities. Leading industrialists from Madhya Pradesh will also share their views on the state's industrial scenario and development prospects.

The program will provide a platform for investors to connect with key stakeholders, participate in roundtable discussions, and network with industry representatives. One-on-one meetings will be held between industry representatives and the Chief Minister, offering a unique opportunity for cooperation on various subjects related to industrial development.