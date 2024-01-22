'Rooftop solar on 1 cr houses': PM Modi's first decision after Pran Pratishtha of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir 

After a mega consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that his government will launch "Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana" with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses. "All the devotees of the world always get energy from the light of Suryavanshi Lord Shri Ram," he said in a tweet.

"Today, on the auspicious occasion of consecration in Ayodhya, my resolution got further strengthened that the people of India should have their own solar rooftop system on the roof of their houses. The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch “Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana” with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses," the Prime Minister said.

सूर्यवंशी भगवान श्री राम के आलोक से विश्व के सभी भक्तगण सदैव ऊर्जा प्राप्त करते हैं।



आज अयोध्या में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के शुभ अवसर पर मेरा ये संकल्प और प्रशस्त हुआ कि भारतवासियों के घर की छत पर उनका अपना सोलर रूफ टॉप सिस्टम हो।



अयोध्या से लौटने के बाद मैंने पहला निर्णय लिया है कि… pic.twitter.com/GAzFYP1bjV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2024

PM Modi said this programme will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class but will also make India self-reliant in the energy sector.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi participated in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ramlalla in the newly-built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. After the ceremony, PM Modi addressed the gathering there and said: "Our Ram has finally arrived after centuries of patience, uncountable sacrifices, renunciation, and penance."

The Prime Minister said Ram Lalla will not reside in the tent anymore. "This divine temple will be his home now," he said expressing confidence and reverence that the events of today can be experienced by Ram Bhakts all around the country and the world. “This moment is supernatural and sacred, the atmosphere, environment and energy signify the blessings of Lord Ram upon us," he said.

PM Modi underlined that January 22 had brought a new aura along with it. "22nd January 2024 is not a mere date on the calendar, it is the origin of a new ‘kaal chakra’." He emphasized that the joyous and festive mood of the entire nation was on a constant rise since the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and the progress of the developmental works enthused new energy into the citizens.