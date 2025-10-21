‘₹ 1,100 is not enough’: Frustrated by low Diwali bonus, Agra-Lucknow Expressway staff let vehicles pass for free

Thousands of vehicles crossed the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehabad on Monday without paying toll charges after workers at the plaza opened all the gates in protest. The sudden unrest caused significant traffic disruption, forcing police to rush to the scene to manage the situation and prevent accidents.

Around 21 staff members at the Fatehabad toll plaza, operated by Shri Sign & Datar Company, launched the protest after receiving only Rs 1,100 as a Diwali bonus. The employees alleged that the amount was unfairly low and did not reflect the revenue generated by the toll in recent months, India Today reported.

Advertisement

The company took over the management of the toll plaza in March this year. Since then, disputes had arisen regarding the calculation and distribution of festive bonuses. The employees said the bonus payment failed to match their expectations given the toll’s earnings in the past months.

In protest, the workers collectively halted all their duties and opened all toll gates, allowing vehicles to move freely without paying. Toll management attempted to continue operations by bringing in staff from other plazas, but the protesting employees blocked them from working, which further escalated the disruption.

The incident drew attention from local police, who arrived at the toll plaza to maintain order and facilitate dialogue between the company and its staff. Authorities spoke with employees and company officials to reach an immediate resolution.

Advertisement

During discussions, senior officials from Shri Sign & Datar assured employees of improved working conditions and agreed to provide a 10 per cent salary increase as a temporary solution. Following these assurances, the workers agreed to resume their duties, restoring normal toll operations after approximately two hours of disruption.

The company, however, stood by its decision on the limited Diwali bonus, explaining that since it had taken over management of the toll in March, it could not provide a full year’s bonus to employees.