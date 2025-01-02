Rs 32,000 cr of work will be completed this year: Nitin Gadkari on plans to decongest Delhi

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that to decongest Delhi roads and to find a solution to the issue of pollution, the central government is working on Rs 65,000 crore of projects, out of which works of around Rs 33,000 crore has been completed and Rs 32,000 crore is expected to be completed in the coming year.

“People of Delhi are frustrated with traffic congestion and pollution. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to make Delhi pollution-free and traffic congestion-free, the Ministry of Road and Transport took on several projects. Out of Rs 65,000 crore of projects, works of Rs 33,000 crore have been completed, and we will complete Rs 32,000 crore of projects in the coming year,” said Gadkari.

It was very important to reduce traffic congestion in Delhi, said Gadkari. The new ring road in Delhi, UER-II, with Rs 7,716 crore in Delhi, and Rs 6,000 crore in Haryana, amounting to around Rs 12,000 crore, stretching to 120 km, has been made, he said.

He also said that the 60-km, 6-lane linking road between Delhi-Noida Driveway and the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway, costing Rs 7,000 crore, that is under construction currently will definitely be completed this year.

The 6.8-km elevated road running through Okhla Bird Sanctuary under construction will be completed by March, said Gadkari. The minister said that a greenfield road from the new Jewar airport to the IGI Airport will also be constructed. The road stretching for 32 km will be a 6-lane road and cost Rs 3,000 crore.

“We have given six greenfield expressways in Delhi. Out of this EP and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway was completed at the cost of Rs 7,000 crore. Four expressways are still under construction including the Rs 9,000-crore, 8-lane Dwarka Expressway that will be complete by June this year,” said Gadkari.