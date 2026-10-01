How an Instagram reel led a Rajkot vegetable vendor to print counterfeit ₹100, ₹500 notes

Rajkot DCP (Crime) Jagdish Bangarwa said Solanki was printing counterfeit currency at the house.

Acting on specific information, a joint team of the Crime Branch and SOG raided the residence and arrested Solanki. Police also seized a CPU, monitor, two printers, a laminator heater machine, butter paper and paper carrying printed ₹100 denominations. The total value of the seized material was estimated at ₹65,500, police said.

During preliminary questioning, Solanki told police that he worked as a vegetable vendor and had accumulated debt because of his low income.

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According to police, Solanki came across an Instagram reel showing how counterfeit ₹100 and ₹500 notes could be made while scrolling through the platform. He contacted the person behind the account and later communicated with the person through Telegram.

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Police said Solanki learnt the process of printing counterfeit currency through the Telegram conversations.

The accused reportedly told investigators that he gave the trainer counterfeit notes worth ₹10,000. In return, the trainer paid him ₹3,000. Police are now searching for the person who allegedly provided the training and are investigating his role in the case.

Fake notes circulated through small purchases

Police said Solanki did not sell the counterfeit currency in bulk. Instead, he circulated the notes himself while making small purchases at different places.

According to the preliminary investigation, Solanki had circulated around 40 counterfeit ₹100 notes over the past four to five months.

Police said he particularly used the recently concluded Janmashtami fair to circulate the fake notes while making small purchases. Investigators believe Solanki chose ₹100 notes because small transactions may receive less scrutiny from vendors.

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The recovery of the printing equipment and fake currency has prompted police to investigate how many notes Solanki had printed so far and where they were circulated.

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Three-day police remand

A court has granted Solanki three days of police remand. During the remand period, investigators will question him about the number of counterfeit notes he printed and circulated, the source of the equipment and his communications with the person who allegedly trained him.

Police are also investigating whether other people were involved in the counterfeit currency operation and whether the fake notes circulated by Solanki reached other parts of Rajkot.