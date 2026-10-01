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A-One Steels India shares make a decent stock market debut; shares list at 14% premium

A-One Steels India shares make a decent stock market debut; shares list at 14% premium

NSE1,751.75(0.64%)

A-One Steels India sold its shares in the price band of Rs 385-405 apiece, applied for a minimum of 37 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 405 crore between September 24-28.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 9:55 AM IST
A-One Steels India shares make a decent stock market debut; shares list at 14% premiumIncorporated in 2012, Bengaluru-based A-one Steels India is a backward-integrated steel manufacturer with a diversified product portfolio.

Shares of A-One Steels made a decent stock market debut on Thursday, October 01 as the metal and steel products player were listed at Rs 462 on BSE Ltd, a premium of 14.07 per cent over the issue price of Rs 405. Similarly, the stock settled with a premium of 12.35 per cent over the issue price at Rs 455 on NSE Ltd.

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As of the listing prices, retail investors of A-One Steels made a profit of more than Rs 2,100 on a single lot alloted of 37 equity shares to them. Similarly, non-individual or HNI investors made a profit of over Rs 29,500 for 14 lots consisting of 518 equity shares allotted to them.

Listing of A-One Steels has been on the expected lines. Ahead of its listing, shares of A-One Steels were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 47-50 apeice, suggesting nearly 11-12 per cent listing pop for the investors. However, its GMP stood around Rs 35 when the issue closed for bidding.

IPO of A-One Steels was open for bidding between September 24-28 as the company raised a total of Rs 405 crore from its primary offering, which was fresh share sale of Rs 355 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 12,34,567 equity shares worth 50 crore. The company sold its shares in the range of Rs 385-405 apeice, with a lot size of 37 equity shares.

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The IPO of A-One Steels was subscribed 11.61 times during the bidding process, fetching bids for Rs 3,475 crore through 8.18 lakh applications. On an individual basis, qualified institutional bidders' (QIB) portion was booked 7.30 times, while non-institutional investors' quota was subscribed 24.51 times. The allocations for retail investors and employees were subscribed 8.64 times and 4.87 times

Incorporated in 2012, Bengaluru-based A-one Steels India is a backward-integrated steel manufacturer with a diversified product portfolio, offering both long and flat steel products, industrial products used in steel manufacturing. It manufactures HR and CR coils from MS billets, which are then converted into HR pipes, CR pipes, and galvanized tubes. It also produces TMT bars from MS billets in long steel products.

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Brokerage firms mostly had a positive view on this issue suggesting to subscribe to it for long-term issue. PL Capital and Khambatta Securities served as the book running lead managers of the A-One Steels IPO, while Bigshare Services served as the registrar of the issue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 1, 2026 9:55 AM IST
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