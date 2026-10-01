Kotak Mahindra Bank share price: Why this stock rose 4% today after CEO announcement

"We view the appointment positively given Saha’s strong retail banking background. Improvement in retail deposit growth, NII growth & operating efficiency could support earnings. The appointment was largely anticipated by investors, with the stock up 10 per cent over the last two months vs a 4 per cent decline for Nifty Bank index," Jeffereis said on Thursday.

SBI Securities also called Saha's announcement positive for KMB in the medium term.

Brokerages had earlier taken note of the bank's lateral hiring of Saha as ED in January 2026 and the elevation of long-timer Paritosh Kashyap to ED in May 2025, construing the moves as indicative of succession planning. Saha's appointment was in fact Nomura's base case.In a filing with stock exchanges, KMB said its board of directors will initiate further steps in due course to formalise the appointment and seek members’ approval for the same.

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Saha is currently Whole-time Director (Executive Director) of Kotak Mahindra Bank. He joined the lender in January 2026 and, since March 2026, has overseen the Retail Bank, Data Analytics and Marketing functions.

Present Managing Director & CEO Ashok Vaswani said: “Anup is a seasoned financial services leader with deep experience across businesses, customer segments and operating functions. Since joining Kotak, he has worked closely with our teams and demonstrated a clear understanding of the opportunities ahead. I am confident that Anup will build on Kotak’s strong foundations, deepen its customer relationships and lead the Bank forward with purpose and discipline. I wish him every success.”

Saha has over 32 years of professional experience, including 25 years in financial services across banking and non-banking financial institutions. Before joining Kotak, he held a series of senior leadership roles at Bajaj Finance Limited, culminating in his appointment as Managing Director & CEO.

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Earlier, during his 14 years at ICICI Bank Limited, he led businesses and functions spanning Retail Secured Assets, Business Intelligence, Retail and Rural Collections, Credit Cards and Retail Structured Finance.

Saha once also worked with GE Capital across credit cards, sales and analytics and with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited in production engineering. He holds a B.Tech degree in Engineering from IIT Kharagpur and an MBA from IIM Lucknow.