Bihar politics latest news: Samrat Chaudhary has been elected as the new Chief Minister of Bihar, stepping in the shoes of Nitish Kumar after the latter resigned from the post to enter the Rajya Sabha. Chaudhary was elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Bihar.

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BJP's Central Observer for Bihar and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced Chaudhary's election as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in the state.

In a tweet after his resignation, Nitish Kumar said that the new government would take forward the responsibilities and would have his full cooperation and guidance.

“We formed the NDA government in the state for the first time on November 24, 2005. Since then, the rule of law has been firmly established, and we have remained consistently committed to development. From the very beginning, our government has worked for every section of society – Hindus, Muslims, upper castes, backward classes, extremely backward classes, Dalits and Mahadalits,” he said.

Laying out the vision till 2030, Kumar said, "For the next five years, from 2025 to 2030, we have envisioned the ‘7 Nishchay-3’ framework, which will drive even greater progress and take Bihar forward. The Centre has extended full support to Bihar’s development, and for this, we express our gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji."

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Kumar further said that Bihar would continue to grow rapidly and emerge among the leading states of India, contributing significantly to national progress.

“The new government will now take forward the responsibilities, and it will have my full cooperation and guidance. I am confident that the state will continue to witness meaningful progress and move ahead on the path of development,” he further said.

At present, the NDA has 202 MLAs in a house of 243 seats. BJP has 89 MLAs, JD(U) 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) led by Chirag Paswan has 19, and 5 in Hindustani Awam Morcha headed by Jitan Ram Manjhi. Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) has 5 MLAs.