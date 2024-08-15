RSS chief on Bangladesh: 'Hindus facing violence for no reason; our country should ensure their welfare'

Amid targeted attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said Hindus in the neighbouring country were being subjected to violence for no reason, and that our country has the responsibility to ensure they do not face any atrocities.

"The coming generation has the duty to protect the 'swa' of the 'swatantrata' because there are always people in the world who want to dominate other countries and we have to be alert and careful and protect ourselves from them," he said while speaking after hoisting the national flag at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters on the occasion of Independence Day.

Related Articles

Bhagwat said the situation does not remain the same all the time - sometimes it is good, while it is not so good at others. These ups and downs will continue, he said. "We can see the situation now. A lot violence is taking place in the neighbouring country and Hindus living there are facing the heat without any reason," he said without naming Bangladesh.

"India has the tradition of helping others. We have seen in the last few years that India has never attacked anyone, but helped those who were in trouble irrespective of how they behave with us," the RSS chief said. In this situation, we have to see that our country remains safe and at the same time help other countries, he said.

"Our country has the responsibility to ensure that the people facing the heat of instability and anarchy do not have to face any trouble, injustice and atrocities. In some cases, the government has to see on its own level, but it gets strength only when society fulfils its duty and shows commitment towards the country," the RSS chief added.

Bhagwat's remarks come at a time when reports of attacks on Hindus are coming from Bangladesh, which saw massive upheaval after the fall of Sheikh Hasina.

The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance has alleged that the minority community faced attacks and threats in 278 locations across 48 districts since Hasina' resignation as Prime Minister.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke on attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. During his address to the nation from Red Fort, the Prime Minister said he understands the concerns regarding Hindus here and hopes the situation in Bangladesh gets normal at the earliest.

"As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. I hope that the situation there gets normal at the earliest. The concerns of 140 crore countrymen to ensure the safety of Hindus and minorities there."

The Prime Minister added that India always wants its neighbouring countries to walk the path of prosperity and peace. "We are committed to peace...In the days to come, we will continue to wish well for Bangladesh in its 'Vikas Yatra' because we think about the welfare of humankind."