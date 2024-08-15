Top quotes from PM Modi's speech on Red Fort this 78th Independence Day: Bangladesh violence, UCC, one nation one election

In a stirring Independence Day speech delivered from the historic Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi articulated a vision for a "Viksit Bharat" (developed India) by 2047, drawing inspiration from the nation’s freedom struggle.

He emphasised the power of collective determination, stating, “If 40 crore people can break the shackles of slavery to gain freedom, just imagine what can be achieved by the resolve of 140 crore people.”

Here are top quotes from PM's speech this 78th Independence Day:

'One nation, one election'

In a call for unity, Prime Minister Modi has urged all political parties and stakeholders to collaborate on the initiative of 'One Nation, One Election.'

He emphasised that the ongoing cycle of frequent elections is hindering the nation's progress, stating, "Frequent elections are creating obstacles in the country's advancement."

UCC need of the hour

"A large section of the country believes - and it is true, that the Civil Code that we are living with is actually a Communal Civil Code in a way. I would say that it is the need of the hour to have a secular civil code in the country. Only then would we be free of discrimination on the basis of religion," he said.

PM on Bangladesh violence

PM Modi said, “As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. I hope that the situation there gets normal at the earliest.”

Addressing Crimes Against Women

In light of recent public outrage over crimes against women, PM Modi called for prompt investigations and strict punishments. “The public is angry over atrocities against women,” he stated, emphasizing the necessity for “speedy investigation and punishment” to restore public trust.

Addressing Natural Calamities

PM Modi expressed his condolences to those affected by the challenges posed by recent natural disasters.

“This year and for the past few years, due to natural calamity, our concerns have been mounting. Several people have lost their family members and property; the nation too has suffered losses,” he stated, assuring victims of his unwavering support during this crisis.

Saluting the Armed Forces

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the valour and commitment of the Indian armed forces, stating, “When the country’s armed forces carry out surgical and air strikes, every Indian is filled with pride.” His remarks highlighted the significant role the military plays in safeguarding the nation.

Improving Ease of Living for the Middle Class

Focusing on the aspirations of the middle class, PM Modi reiterated his government's commitment to enhancing quality of life and reducing bureaucratic obstacles. “The middle class’s expectations of quality of life and freedom from red tape are being fulfilled,” he asserted, prioritising “Ease of Living” for all citizens.

Infrastructure Development: A Decade of Progress

PM Modi highlighted the extensive infrastructure advancements achieved over the last decade, noting improvements in roads, airports, railways, medical colleges, and affordable housing.

“There is an advanced system: whether it’s tourism, MSMEs, education, health, transport, agriculture, or any other sector. We want to lead by bringing the world’s best practices forward,” he stated.

Promoting the Space Sector

Touching on the burgeoning space sector, PM Modi showcased the active involvement of private companies and startups in satellite and rocket launches. He remarked, “The space sector is an important aspect. We have done many reforms in this sector. Today, many startups are entering this sector,” highlighting the government’s role in fostering innovation.

Reviving the Nalanda Spirit in Education

Emphasizing the need for educational reforms, PM Modi called for the establishment of world-class institutions in India to attract foreign students, invoking the historic "Nalanda spirit." He urged for the development of educational frameworks that would prevent Indian youth from seeking opportunities abroad.

