RSS on caste census: 'Useful for welfare needs, shouldn't be used for elections'

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday backed the caste census saying it is useful for addressing the welfare needs of people, but added it should not be used for electoral purposes. "The Government should get it done for data purposes," said Sunil Ambekar, chief spokesperson of RSS.

"Caste reactions are a sensitive issue in our society, and they are important for national integration. However, the caste census should not be used for election campaigning and electoral purposes."

The Congress has been demanding nationwide caste census, with Rahul Gandhi promising to breach a 50 reservation cap for S, ST, and OBCs.