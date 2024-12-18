'Rubbing salt to Dalit wounds': Kejriwal slams PM Modi's defence of Amit Shah's Ambedkar remark

A major political controversy has erupted over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar in Parliament, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s defence of the statement and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge demanding Shah’s resignation. The row has ignited fresh debates around the BJP’s stance on Ambedkar’s legacy and its relationship with marginalised communities.

Related Articles

The controversy began on Tuesday when Amit Shah, during a parliamentary debate, accused the Congress of using Dr Ambedkar’s name for political gain. Shah remarked, “If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar, they would have got heaven for seven lives.” This statement triggered uproar, with opposition parties accusing Shah of belittling Ambedkar and undermining the Constitution.

Responding to the backlash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended Shah and hit back at the Congress. In a sharp statement, PM Modi said, “If the Congress and its rotten ecosystem think their malicious lies can hide their misdeeds of several years, especially their insult towards Dr Ambedkar, they are gravely mistaken. The people of India have seen time and again how one Party, led by one dynasty, has indulged in every possible dirty trick to obliterate the legacy of Dr Ambedkar and humiliate the SC/ST communities.”

If the Congress and its rotten ecosystem think their malicious lies can hide their misdeeds of several years, especially their insult towards Dr. Ambedkar, they are gravely mistaken!



The people of India have seen time and again how one Party, led by one dynasty, has indulged in… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2024

PM Modi accused the Congress of hypocrisy, claiming that the party had systematically undermined Ambedkar during his lifetime. He further alleged that Congress’s newfound admiration for Ambedkar was a political gimmick.

Reacting sharply to the Prime Minister’s defence, Arvind Kejriwal launched a blistering attack. In a tweet, the Delhi Chief Minister said, “Prime Minister, I am shocked to read your explanation. You say that Congress did not treat Baba Saheb well. So how does this give you, your party, and your Home Minister the right to insult Baba Saheb? If Congress treated Baba Saheb badly, will you do the same? What kind of explanation is this from the Prime Minister of the country?”

Kejriwal accused the BJP of inflaming public anger and rubbing salt into the nation’s wounds. “The whole country is angry with the way your Home Minister insulted Baba Saheb in the House yesterday. And now this statement of yours has rubbed salt to the wound,” he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also escalated the attack, calling Shah’s statement an affront to Ambedkar and the values of the Constitution. Demanding Shah’s resignation, Kharge said, “He has insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar and the Constitution. His ideology of Manusmriti and RSS makes it clear that he does not want to respect Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution. We condemn this, and we demand his resignation. He should apologise to the people of the country... He should resign from his position.”

The Congress staged protests in Parliament on Wednesday, with MPs accusing the BJP of harbouring a “majoritarian mindset” and disrespecting the architect of the Constitution.

The BJP, however, dismissed the allegations, claiming Shah’s remarks were being deliberately twisted. A senior BJP leader defended Shah, stating that his comment was aimed at Congress’s hypocrisy over Ambedkar and not a criticism of Ambedkar himself.