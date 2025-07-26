Rubio hails Pak’s support, Brahma Chellaney says US has gone off course on war against terror

Noted strategic affairs expert Brahma Chellaney has launched a scathing critique of the United States’ ongoing partnership with Pakistan on counterterrorism, calling it a key reason for the failure of the global war on terror.

Taking to social media, Chellaney wrote, “The US partnership with Pakistan in ‘countering terrorism’ is one reason the global war on terror has gone off course. Pakistan — a major state sponsor of terror and a hub for UN- and US-designated terrorist groups and individuals — has long served as an epicentre of terrorism.”

His remarks came in response to a post by US Secretary Marco Rubio, who shared details of his recent meeting with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The U.S. partnership with Pakistan in "countering terrorism" is one reason the global war on terror has gone off course. Pakistan — a major state sponsor of terror and a hub for UN- and US-designated terrorist groups and individuals — has long served as an epicenter of terrorism. pic.twitter.com/35dqSkTFJr — Dr. Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) July 26, 2025

Rubio’s post stated: “Met with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister @MIshaqDar50 today to discuss expanding bilateral trade and enhancing collaboration in the critical minerals sector. I also thanked him for Pakistan’s partnership in countering terrorism and preserving regional stability.”*

Chellaney’s comments triggered widespread reactions from netizens, many questioning Washington’s trust in Islamabad despite Pakistan’s known links to terror outfits.

One user remarked, “Pakistan is getting this VIP treatment just because @realDonaldTrump's own family is doing business in Pakistan… Is it a right time for India to recognize Balochistan as a free state?”

Another questioned the US’s silence on Pakistan-based terror attacks: “Why are @SecRubio and the US so fixated on Pakistan that they cannot demand punishment for terrorists who killed US and other countries' citizens?”

A third user suggested India take a firmer trade stance with Washington: “India should put this as an additional clause in trade deals with the USA — that any dealings with a terrorist state would invoke 100% tariffs!”