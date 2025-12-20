Cold wave, dense fog in Delhi-NCR: Flight ops disrupted across north India, over 129 flights cancelled today

Dense fog conditions have disrupted flight operations at several airports across Northern India on Saturday, with as many as 129 flights being cancelled at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi. Of the 129 flights cancelled, 66 were arrivals, and 63 were departures due to low-visibility conditions, as per airport sources.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Several flights were also delayed or rescheduled, India Today reported, citing sources. The airport's operations were being managed under CAT-III low-visibility conditions, with landings and take-offs continuing under restrictions.

Previously, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a warning to passengers about possible delays and reschedules. The AAI highlighted that reduced visibility is likely to impact normal flight schedules, prompting concerns for travellers intending to fly from affected regions.

Authorities have urged passengers to check for real-time updates and allow extra time for airport procedures. The AAI has responded by deploying passenger facilitation teams to support those affected by delays.

Heavy fog has blanketed large parts of Northern India, resulting in a warning from the AAI that flight operations could be disrupted at select airports. The authority posted on X, "Reduced visibility due to fog across parts of Northern India may impact flight operations at select airports, leading to possible delays or disruptions."

Advertisement

Passengers travelling from impacted airports are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest status on flights. The AAI said, "Passengers are encouraged to stay in regular contact with their respective airlines for real-time flight updates, rely exclusively on official communication channels for accurate information, and allow extra time for travel and airport formalities."

The AAI also stressed the need for passengers to use only official sources for updates, warning against relying on unofficial channels that may spread inaccurate or outdated information.

To address the challenges caused by the adverse weather, the AAI has mobilised dedicated passenger facilitation teams at affected airports. The authority noted, "To ensure passenger convenience, AAI has deployed dedicated passenger facilitation teams at airports to provide assistance and support. We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work to ensure safe and efficient operations."