‘Capt Smit Machchhar is a hero’: PM Modi salutes Indian pilot who foiled flydubai crash attempt

Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO.



In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others.



His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy.



India is proud of… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also hailed Machchhar’s “extraordinary bravery”, saying he prevented a “catastrophic mid-air disaster”. US President Donald Trump also called the Indian pilot a “hero”, saying the badly wounded pilot still managed to open the cockpit door and call for help.

Trump, who spoke to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, described the attacker as “perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack job” and credited Machchhar with helping prevent the plane from crashing.

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What happened on the Dubai–Tel Aviv flight

The incident unfolded on Wednesday on Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, carrying about 174 passengers. Mid-flight, the Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed Captain Machchhar in the cockpit and tried to seize control of the Boeing 737, in what Israeli officials described as an attempt to crash the aircraft.

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Despite serious injuries and blood loss, Machchhar resisted, managed to unlock the cockpit door and buy crucial time. Passengers and crew then rushed in, subdued the attacker, and the plane briefly plunging thousands of feet, was brought under control and diverted to Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia for an emergency landing. Both pilots were hospitalised, Machchhar is reported to be in stable condition and undergoing treatment.

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Celebrities, leaders salute the ‘real-life hero’

The story quickly trended in India, with journalists, actors and sports stars praising the pilot. Senior journalist Aditya Raj Kaul posted: “Salute the Indian Hero Pilot Captain Smit Machchhar! Pray for his speedy recovery.” Several Bollywood and cricket personalities shared similar messages of admiration and prayers, calling him a “real hero” and comparing his actions to cinematic bravery, though many posts were still emerging as details of the incident became clearer.

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Social media users also circulated clips of Machchhar’s past interviews on duty and safety, underscoring the “duty first” mindset credited with helping him hold the line under attack.