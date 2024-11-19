Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India, confirms Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit India, as confirmed by the Kremlin. The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the specific dates of Putin’s visit to India will be announced soon, and Russia will begin to prepare for it.

Speaking at an event organised by Sputnik, Peskov said that Russia would never dare to tell China and India how to deal with each other. “Russia values its relationship with both India and China. When Russia says multipolar world, it means it. Russia does not interfere in regional affairs and neither should America," said Peskov at the event.

“India and Russia are living through a very, very intense period of transition. Unfortunately, we are still not living in a multi-polar world. We are moving right now from a unipolar world to a multi-polar world. But it will take some time. It will also take some pain for international relations, international law that is being jeopardised right now,” said Peskov.

Peskov said that Russia is glad for India and China to have chosen the BRICS Summit in Kazan for their bilateral meeting, which was “great news” for the whole world.

As mentioned in Sputnik, Peskov said that India-Russia trade will surpass the $60 billion mark this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Putin have close ties with each other. In the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, held in October, Putin said that he and Modi understand each other without a translator.

“Our nations are founding members, and we value the growing collaboration between our legislatures, the constant dialogue between our foreign ministers, and the positive growth in trade…We have such a relationship that I felt that you do not need any translation," said Putin to PM Modi during the bilateral meeting.