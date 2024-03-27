Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev discharged from hospital after emergency brain surgery

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was discharged from the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi on Wednesday, days after he underwent an emergency brain surgery. The surgery was carried out on March 17 to remove bleeding in his skull, the hospital said. Sadhguru can be seen in a video clip coming out of the hospital as his followers greet him.

Sadhguru had been experiencing severe headaches for a few weeks before undergoing brain surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi.

#WATCH | Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev leaves from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi after getting discharged.



He underwent emergency brain surgery on March 17 here. He had been experiencing severe headaches for a few weeks before undergoing the surgery. pic.twitter.com/Fk1JHNBbow — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

Vinit Suri, the hospital's senior consultant neurologist who led a team of doctors that attended to Sadhguru, earlier said the spiritual leader faced a "life-threatening situation".

Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group Dr Sangita Reddy said, “The doctors have expressed satisfaction with his recovery and healing. Sadhguru, even as he is recovering, has maintained the same spirit. His commitment to the global good, his sharp mind and his sense of humour are all intact.”

In a statement, The Isha Foundation said Sadhguru underwent an MRI scan on March 15, which showed massive bleeding in the brain. However, he refused to cancel his commitments, including his session at India Today Conclave, which he attended under the effect of powerful painkillers and sedation.

Sadhguru suffered multiple bleedings in the brain before being hospitalised due to a severe headache, the statement said. Later, he underwent emergency brain surgery at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

The 66-year-old is the founder of the Isha Foundation. He has launched campaigns like 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers' for environment conservation.