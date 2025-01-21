Saif Ali Khan discharged from Lilavati; police recreate crime scene at actor’s residence

Actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday, five days after being stabbed by an intruder at his residence in Bandra. The 54-year-old actor sustained multiple injuries in the incident that occurred on January 16 and underwent emergency surgery.

On Tuesday, police recreated the crime scene at Khan's Bandra home with the accused to understand the events leading to the stabbing. The police spent about an hour inside the actor's residence to understand how the accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, carried out the crime. Forensic experts collected fingerprints from various locations, including the bathroom window and a ladder used by the intruder.

Police investigations revealed that Shehzad entered Khan's home intending to steal but was confronted by Saif after being spotted by a house help in the room of Khan's younger son, Jeh. The confrontation resulted in Saif sustaining serious stab wounds.

The police team then took the accused back to the Bandra police station, where officials are scheduled to interrogate him further.

Following the attack, Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where doctors performed surgery to remove the knife and stop spinal fluid leakage. Dr Nitin Dange, a neurosurgeon at the hospital, confirmed Saif's discharge on Tuesday.

Doctors reported that Khan had three stab wounds, with injuries to his hand and the right side of his neck, and a major injury to his spine. Surgeons successfully removed the knife lodged in his spine and repaired the damage. Khan was moved from the ICU on January 17 to a special room as he recovered.

The Mumbai Police arrested Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam Shehzad, alias Vijay Das, from Thane for the attack. Shehzad remains in police custody for further questioning. Shehzad is currently under a five-day police custody.